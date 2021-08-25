Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

RS opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.