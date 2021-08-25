Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.93.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.