Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 233.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

