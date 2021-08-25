Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $435.23 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.