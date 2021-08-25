Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

