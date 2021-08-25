Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.22 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $321,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $16,578,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $474,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

