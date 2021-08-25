Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.