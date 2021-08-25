Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 128,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $185.75 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.