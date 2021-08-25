Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $1.38 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

