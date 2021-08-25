Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,573 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $45,193,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

