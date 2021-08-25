Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,785 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.