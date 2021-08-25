Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.02. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on CRH in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.