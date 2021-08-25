Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 22,187 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

BMBL opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.