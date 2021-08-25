Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

