Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,381 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of GMS worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.10. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

