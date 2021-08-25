Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,761 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after acquiring an additional 951,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,552. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

