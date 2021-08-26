$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 11,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,935. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

