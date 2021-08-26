-$0.01 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.47.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

