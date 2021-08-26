$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 193,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.