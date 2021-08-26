-$0.11 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Landec also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

LNDC opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.