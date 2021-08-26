-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.