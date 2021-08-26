$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.42. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 744,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.