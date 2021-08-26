$0.21 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan also posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

