$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,642 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

