$0.47 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. Cognex posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 529,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,271. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.