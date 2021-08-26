$0.50 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,617. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

