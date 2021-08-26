$0.52 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

