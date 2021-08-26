-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

PROG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter worth about $12,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Progenity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,808,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,422. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

