$0.79 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

