$0.80 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.60. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

