-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.