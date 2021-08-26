0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0025

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $851,423.17 and approximately $86,251.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

