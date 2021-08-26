$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 627,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 539,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

