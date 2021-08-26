$1.17 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $173.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $173.54.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

