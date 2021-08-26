1-800-FLOWERS.COM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 946% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

