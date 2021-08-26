1,278,779 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,278,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.01% of Paya as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paya by 374.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the first quarter worth about $10,689,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Paya by 728.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

