145,846 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

