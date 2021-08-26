$16.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

