177,313 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

