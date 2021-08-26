1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.1%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.73. 2,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.