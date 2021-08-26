$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE:AJG opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.41. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

