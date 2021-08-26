$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $20.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.06 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $89.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $89.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.32 million, with estimates ranging from $88.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,801 shares of company stock valued at $492,824. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

