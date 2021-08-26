$232.81 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $232.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.