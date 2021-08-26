$232.81 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $232.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.