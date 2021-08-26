23,509 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,419,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

