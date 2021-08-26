$269.52 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $269.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $266.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

