$277.97 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce sales of $277.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

