3,277 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by TIAA Kaspick LLC

TIAA Kaspick LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $449.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

