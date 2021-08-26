$33.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.43 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $30.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $954.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.