$375.56 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $375.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.60 million and the highest is $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of ECPG opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.