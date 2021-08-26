$417.43 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to report $417.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.81 million and the lowest is $380.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.